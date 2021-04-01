Free Will Baptist Church sets FREE Giveaway Event for all

Belleville Free Will Baptist Church at 750 E. Huron River Dr. is holding a FREE Giveaway Event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

First-come, first-served while supplies last. Masks and social distancing required to ensure safety for everyone in attendance.

They will have gently used clothing, household items, children’s items, and non-perishable food items.

They also will give away individually wrapped sandwiches, meatball subs, hot dogs, chips, baked goods, water, and a hot food item.

Everything is FREE and everyone is welcome.