Free drive-in movies every Friday in July, August at church

Bethany Bible Church and Belleville Church of God are sponsoring free drive-in movies at sunset every Friday in July and August behind the Church of God on Hull Road just east of Van Buren Township Fire Station #1.

Even the popcorn and lemonade are free. In the event of rain, the show will go on, but at Bethany Bible Church, 810 E. Huron River Dr. instead.

On Friday, July 2, the feature is the 2021 made-in-Michigan release: “Faith Under Fire” starring Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain. Sunset is 9:14 p.m.

See: www.bellevillefamilydrive-in.com