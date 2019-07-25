Four valid petitions filed for three seats on Belleville City Council

Four valid petitions were filed for three seats open on the Belleville City Council as of the 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, deadline. The positions will be filled in the Nov. 5 election.

The four-year terms of Mayor Kerreen Conley and Councilmen Jack Loria and Tom Smith expire in December 2019. Smith is not running for reelection.

Filing the only petition for mayor was incumbent Kerreen Conley, 629 Light Tower Dr.

Filing petitions for the two open council seats were: incumbent Jack Loria, 118 S. Edgemont St.; Kelly Bates, 342 Victorian Ln.; Ken Voigt, 78 W. Wabash St.; and Aafrika Poole, 235 Main St.

Clerk Sherri Scharf said Poole will not be on the ballot because most of her signers were from Van Buren Township.