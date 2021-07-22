Four free soccer clinics offered to children at Rawsonville Woods

Free Soccer Clinics will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays July 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6 at Rawsonville Woods mobile home community for kids of all ages and all skill levels.

Youngsters are invited to learn soccer skills from special guests with curriculum developed by World Champion Soccer player Lindsay Tarpley. No equipment is needed but closed-toe shoes are required.

Kids also are encouraged to pick up Free Grab and Go Meals next to the pool at the Rawsonville Woods clubhouse. This is furnished by Food Gatherers of Washtenaw County which provides meal packs including seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk. No registration is necessary.

For more information on the soccer clinic, see Darlene Luka or call Betty Bush at (734) 461-9881. For information on the meal packs, call Food Gatherers at (734) 761-2796, or see www.foodgatherers.org/summerfood .

Rawsonville Woods is at 10825 Rawsonville Rd., Sumpter Township.