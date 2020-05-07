Former VBT Supervisor David Jacokes dead at 75

Former Van Buren Township Supervisor David Jacokes died April 30 in Arizona at the age of 75 after a battle with brain cancer-glioblastoma. Jacokes was township supervisor for two terms, serving from 1988 to 1996.

He is known for his negotiations of the first host-community agreement with Waste Management, which provided a revenue stream for the township that continues to this day. He was instrumental in renovating and expanding the township hall on Tyler Road by organizing the Downtown Development Authority in 1989 to pay for it.

“Mr. Jacokes hired me as his confidential secretary 31 years ago,” said VBT Assessment Coordinator Linda Stevenson. “I look back now and am so thankful I got to work with him. He made coming to work interesting and always made people smile. He gave me an opportunity and because of that, I have had a wonderful career with Van Buren Township. He truly enjoyed having a connection with the residents of the township.”

Jacokes also expanded the Public Safety Department, and created a Neighborhood Watch Program. He negotiated the Tri-Community Museum Agreement, which allowed the Belleville Area Museum to open, and he started the Senior Center Christmas Party and gave all the women flowers.

“David was a very kind and compassionate person,” said DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland. “His sense of humor was great. Even during stressful times, you could count on him to share joy and laughter. You could always count on him to joke and bring a smile to everyone. He walked in every parade and attended just about every activity. He was truly on duty 24/7. He cared enormously for the residents of Van Buren and was an honest and hard-working person. His directors were very loyal and worked just as hard as he did.”