Former Romulus Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge

LeRoy Burcroff, former mayor of the City of Romulus, on Aug. 25 pled guilty to a wire fraud charge before Judge Denise Page Hood in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Under federal law – 18 U.S.C. 1343 – Wire Fraud — a guilty plea could bring a fine and/or up to 20 years in prison.

Residents “deserve to be served by public officials of the highest integrity,” Detroit U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. “Those who abuse positions of trust by misusing campaign donations for their own benefit will face stiff consequences.”

The advisory guideline range for a sentence cited by prosecutors would send Burcroff to prison for up to 14 months. His lawyer Walter Piszczatowski argued the range is no higher than 10 months. The sentence ultimately will be decided Dec. 8 by Judge Hood.

Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged him.

Instead of spending campaign funds according to law, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter’s wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.

According to the indictment on May 13, U.S. Attorney Dawn S. Ison and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton P. Brown, state, “On or about Nov. 11, 2017 in the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, the defendant, LeRoy Burcroff, for the purpose of executing a scheme to defraud, did cause to be transmitted by means of wire communication in interstate commerce, a signal and sound involving a $2,428 payment to the Belleville Yacht Club, from a Comerica Bank checking account entitled, ‘Committee to Elect LeRoy D. Burcroff.’”

The indictment continued: “Burcroff used the scheme to defraud to convince individuals to contribute money to him for the purpose of supporting Burcroff’s efforts to be elected as the Mayor of the City of Romulus, Michigan through the Committee to Elect LeRoy D. Burcroff. In truth and in fact, however, Burcroff used over $15,000 of the money contributed to his campaign account for his own personal benefit instead of to benefit the campaign.

“All in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343.”

The plea cut-off date had been extended from July 26 to Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. to further plea negotiations and the trial date was extended from July 27 to Sept. 6.

“This case is yesterday’s news. LeRoy decided not to run for reelection in 2021 and the campaign fund has been fully reimbursed,” Piszczatowski said to The Detroit News.

“Burcroff betrayed his supporters and neighbors, the people of Wayne County, by embezzling their donations to fund his lifestyle,” said James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Detroit.

Burcroff was first elected in 2013 but did not run for re-election in November amid questions about the FBI investigation. He was succeeded by Robert McCraight.

Former Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars is awaiting trial in a federal corruption case that involves allegations he cashed more than $30,000 worth of campaign checks at a party store while corrupting a city foreclosed-property program.