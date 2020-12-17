Forgotten Harvest Special Holiday Food distribution is Dec. 21

Van Buren Township & Forgotten Harvest (FH) will host a Special Holiday Food Distribution pop-up pantry on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last). Holiday-themed food items are expected to be available during this special pop-up pantry.

Area residents will drive up to the distribution area outside of the Community Services entrance at Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd. Volunteers will load fresh groceries into the vehicle of anyone in need.

“In these challenging times, the Township wishes to extend its gratitude to Forgotten Harvest for providing this valuable resource to our community,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We see the importance of this partnership and are working on continuing it in 2021.”

No registrations or forms to fill out. If you would like to pick up food for another family or neighbor, please provide a name, address and the number of people living in the household and /or the number of senior citizens in the household (if applicable).

The distribution model of all Forgotten Harvest Pop-Up Pantry events is from “truck to trunk.” Please have all trunks free of belongings and cleared for easy loading of groceries.

If interested in volunteering, call the Senior Center at (734) 699-8919.

For more information about the pop-up pantry visit https://vanburen-mi.org/ or https://www.forgottenharvest.org/