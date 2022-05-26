Food Closet thanks Belleville Letter Carriers for their ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

Marilyn Wood, coordinator of the Emergency Food Closet, thanks the Belleville Letter Carriers for their “Stamp Out” Hunger food drive held Saturday, May 14.

Nine thousand, five hundred and forty-six pounds of food were donated to the Emergency Food Closet housed at the First United Methodist Church located at 417 Charles St. in Belleville. Sixty volunteers worked over four days to transport, set-up, sort, check “freshness” dates, box, store, and clean-up.

Wood thanks everyone who donated food and/or their time to help feed the hungry in the City of Belleville and Van Buren and Sumpter townships.