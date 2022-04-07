Flemings honored with park bench in front of new library

On Saturday, April 2, Ray and Betty Fleming were surprised to learn a bench in front of the Belleville Area District Library had been dedicated by their family in their honor. The Flemings were longtime residents of the City of Belleville and in 2018 moved to senior living facility in Canton.

The bench was installed a couple of weeks ago and on Saturday family members treated the Flemings to a “Mystery Trip” to unveil the bench. The metal tag reads: “In honor of Ray and Betty Fleming. Their shining example of love one another will echo for generations to come.” Present to honor the Flemings were Dan and Nancy Fleming, Rayleen and Rick Morgan, Bob and Sharon Fleming, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy, Patty and Ron Riggio, along with grandchildren Tom and Jackie O’Neill with infant Sutton, Cole Fleming, and Roxanne Riggio.