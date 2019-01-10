Five transported to hospital after ambulance crash

Huron Valley Ambulance was heading north on Haggerty Road on its way to Beaumont Hospital in Wayne at about 1 p.m. Friday when it was broadsided by a car as it went through a red light at the Ecorse Road intersection.

The ambulance was being driven by a Van Buren Township fire fighter so the two EMTs could work on the woman patient in the back of the unit.

The four in the ambulance and the woman who drove the car that struck the ambulance all were transported to different hospitals in several different ambulances.

The incident began at about 12:46 p.m. Friday when motorists noticed a woman slumped over the wheel of her car on Haggerty Road between the railroad tracks and E. Huron River Dr. in VBT.

VBT police and fire fighters responded to the call and the woman was found to be suffering from an apparent stroke. She was put into the HVA unit and the fire fighter took the wheel at about 12:56 p.m. and headed north to Beaumont.

When they arrived at the Ecorse intersection, the ambulance driver slowed down through the intersection, as required, and was hit by the car, which flipped the ambulance over on its side, according to a report by the Michigan State Police.

Inside the ambulance, two ambulance workers were injured, but were later reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The 25-year-old woman ambulance worker reportedly had a broken nose, head laceration, a possible broken shoulder / collarbone, and bruises. The 45-year-old man had bruising, swelling on the arms and head, and a possible pelvis injury.

According to the MSP, the 79-year-old woman patient was “alive upon transport to the hospital but has a non-life-sustaining brain bleed due to the original reason for transport (stroke) and is in very critical condition.” She later died in the hospital

The fire fighter complained of neck and back pain, but went back to work the next day. He was identified through the social media as VBT Fire Fighter/Police Sgt. Marc Abdilla.

The 69-year-old female driver, who police say was at fault in the crash, suffered a broken ankle, according to police.

When Van Buren Township police learned that one of their fire fighters was driving the ambulance, it called on MSP Metro South Post to investigate the crash.

Romulus Fire Department was also called by VBT for mutual aid to close the I-275 ramp to Ecorse while the intersection was blocked by operations of the emergency crew.

Those on the scene said the presence of a semi truck at the intersection may have blocked the view of both the HVA unit and the woman’s car.