Five new Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates

On Friday, April 29, five people were inducted as Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates. The 2019-20 Distinguished Graduates are the late Alan Summer, class of 1968, who was represented by his widow Lori Summer; Katherine Weather, class of 1982; Bettina Caldwell, class of 1938, who was represented by her friend Elizabeth Boyar; and Walter and Joyce Rochowiak, both class of 1963. Caldwell is about to turn 102 years old and did not feel up to the ceremony.