Five file for 34th District Court Judge seat in Aug. 4 primary election

Five attorneys filed for 34th District Court Judge in the Aug. 4 election. The top two will proceed to the Nov. 6 ballot.

David M. Parrott, incumbent

David M. Parrott, 60, of 42156 N. Cumberland Dr., Van Buren Township, has filed for reelection to the six-year term on the 34th District Court. He is completing his 18th year of service to the court.

He has lived in the district court district for 34 years and was elected judge in 2002, 2008, and 2014.

He attained his Juris Doctor degree in 1985 from Wayne State University Law School after earning a bachelor’s degree in general studies degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1982.

He served on the Van Buren Township Water and Sewer Commission, 1992-2002.

His hobbies are boating and water sports, cycling, golfing, hunting and fishing, and skiing.

He is a longtime member and past president of the Belleville Rotary Club, vice president of the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation, and president of the Belleville-Donahey Boys and Girls Club Advisory Council. He is a DNR-certified Hunter Safety Instructor and is the Hunter Safety Education chairman for the Huron Valley Conservation Association. He also is a member of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, a life member of both the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library and the Belleville Area Historical Society and an avid supporter of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts. He was named Member of the Year by the Huron Valley Conservation Association and selected as a Belleville Boys and Girls Outstanding Volunteer Leader.

He belongs to 26 clubs and organizations and ten professional organizations.

“After living in our community for 34 years and with 18 years of judicial experience, I want to continue serving the residents of the 34th District Court in the best way I can – as part of our team of dedicated judges,” Parrott said. “Together we have developed problem-solving dockets to address specific needs in our community.

“My professional activities locally and nationally as a member of the Michigan Court Forms Committee and officer in the Wayne District Judges Association and American Judges Association demonstrate my devotion to the law, the legal system, and the administration of justice.

“Likewise, my civic and charitable activities such as Rotary show that I am active in and committed to the well-being of our community. My last evaluation by the Detroit Bar Association was ‘Outstanding.’ I look forward to continuing to serve our residents as one of their trusted 34th District Court judges,” Parrott said.

As to his goals, once reelected: “My goal is to dispense justice fairly and firmly, but with compassion and understanding by providing guidance to help people get back on track. I believe each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but if proven guilty is entitled to an individualized sentence based upon his or her particular circumstances, such as prior criminal history and substance abuse or mental health issues.

“Most important to me is to determine whether a defendant has deliberately and consciously broken the law, or rather has made a poor choice or mistake not likely to be repeated. My most rewarding and enjoyable moments on the bench are when I can be a part of someone’s solution. Accountability is important to me and I am a no-nonsense judge who follows the law. I continue to rely upon my 18 years of experience, constant training, and commitment to continuing judicial education to meet these goals,” Parrott said.

Robert P. Coutts

Robert P. Coutts, 58, of 13200 Lenmoore, Van Buren Township, has lived in the 34th District Court jurisdiction for 21 years. His fiancé is Kimberley Brown.

He said he has been a trial lawyer for 30 years, with an untarnished record. He said he has a 5-Star rating on avvo.com .

Coutts has experience with trials in defending and prosecuting criminal cases, state and federal civil cases, bankruptcy adversary cases, divorce, custody, workers’ compensation, and personal injury.

He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Toledo College of Law and his bachelor of science degree at Eastern Michigan University.

He was elected to the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. A bid for 34th District Court Judge in 2004 was unsuccessful.

Coutts has been legal counsel to the Belleville Area Strawberry Festival for the last 15 years. He has been a member of the Belleville Rotary Club for 19 years and served two terms as president and is on the board of the Charles Cozadd Foundation and is chairman of the scholarship committee.

He has been administrator of the Belleville Moose Lodge #934 for ten years. Moose is a non-profit organization that assists children, senior citizens, and vets. He also spearheaded the reorganization of the Moose over the last ten years by downsizing and retiring the Moose outstanding debt.

In the past he belonged to the Huron Valley Conservation Association and the St. Anthony’s Men’s Club.

Coutt’s hobbies are cooking, carpentry, and gardening.

He said he is running for office because, “My record will show that I have a strong sense of service to the community where I reside, together with my high level of experience and integrity. The office of judge at the 34th District Court will further my service to the community.”

As far as his goals, “A new judge is needed to restore the integrity to the 34th District Court.

“1. A judge must act appropriately in and out of the courthouse.

“2. A judge must maintain the public trust. A judge should not, allegedly, violate the law nor act as if they are above the law.

“3. A judge should be on time. A judge should be prepared and on the bench at or near the time of the court notices. People do not need to wait an additional 45 minutes or more to have their case heard.

“4. A judge should treat everyone with respect. Most people who appear before the court are good people who may have made a bad decision. Lawyers, parties, police officers, witnesses, jurors should not be subjected to personal tirades due to being unprepared or inconvenience.”

Coutts concludes: “I am the person with the experience to help restore the integrity to that courtroom and regain the public trust.”

John R. Day

John R. Day, 65, of 19185 Hannan Rd., New Boston, is running for 34th District Court Judge. He has lived in the 34th District Court jurisdiction for 45 years.

He is the father of Jaclyn Day and Scott Day.

Day is an attorney with offices in Belleville. He earned his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, at the University of Detroit School of Law. He earned his bachelor of arts degree, with high honors, from Michigan State University.

He has served as Belleville City Attorney, Belleville Prosecutor, Woodhaven Prosecutor, and Belleville Area District Library attorney.

Day currently is a member of the Yankee Air Museum and in the past belonged to the Ann Arbor Flyers, Boy Scouts, and Novi Band Boosters.

In answer to the question: Why are you running for office? Day replied:

“In February of this year, I became aware of serious charges against the judge now running for reelection in our 34th District Court. This alleged conduct is deeply concerning to me. Some of these matters remain unresolved after 18 months. A few days prior to the news reports the judge sentenced a client of mine on similar charges. This client called me and wanted me to explain what appeared to her to be a two-tiered justice system. I could not give her a satisfactory answer. I cannot tolerate unequal justice,” Day said.

“Growing up in this judicial district, my neighbor was the Honorable James B. Stone. Judge Stone explained to me what it was like to be both a lawyer and a judge in the 34th District and how one should conduct themselves. As a young prosecutor in the 34th District, I also learned from the honorable Henry Zaborowski. I learned from both jurists’ integrity, listening with patience and fairness to all parties before the court were necessary qualities to be good judge. That each party before the court should be permitted to voice their opinions and without bias a judge should reach decision only after all parties have been heard. I am very fortunate to have been mentored by such distinguished judges.

“I have devoted 40 years to serving the law, these communities and the 34th District Court. I have enjoyed a career which has had me successfully argue at every level of the Michigan court system. I deeply respect this system to which I have dedicated my career. I have the experience in the law and knowledge of the communities. I have lived in the communities for 45 years and worked here my entire life. I would like to apply my skills to serve my community and my home court.”

As to goals, once elected, Day said: “It seems the world we are living in has turned upside down. Issues created by COVID-19 and the terrible effect of unequal justice dominate the news and effect our lives. While a judge in the 34th District Court cannot solve all these problems, if elected, I will work to regain respect for our legal system.

“The 34th District Court is often the only contact many of our citizens have with the legal system. Anyone can get a traffic ticket or have a minor dispute with a local business. Contact with a court doesn’t make you a criminal and you shouldn’t be treated as one. The court is here to serve the parties before it. So, what can I do to regain respect for the court?

“Here is what I propose:

• Often, we are introduced to the court via the phone system. It should be fast, easy and friendly. It should get you directly to the person and information you need. You are a citizen and a customer of the court. Respect starts with how you are treated by the court staff.

• Get a ticket. Get a hearing. Justice should be swift and economical. It should not take three hearings and three days of lost work to resolve a traffic ticket. With computers, cell phones and Zoom, we can make it better. We are here to serve and respecting your time should be a priority.

• Time waiting in court. During my career I have spent far too much time sitting around waiting for a judge. There are ways to make the wait shorter. The judge should take the bench on time and keep the breaks short. Scheduling hearings for time blocks beginning at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. should drastically reduce the wait time for both citizens and their attorneys.

• In court, respect should be a two-way street. If a judge demands that you respect the court, the court should respect you by listening to what you have to say. The judge should fairly consider your points and not rush you out the door. A judge should remember it’s your day in court.

• Sentencing is not a one size fits all. Every case and defendant that comes before the court is different. When a court makes a ruling or imposes a sentence, if there is a question about the sentence, the response from the judge should not be, “because that is the way we do it.”

“I will work to improve the court system and improve respect for the court system,” Day concluded.

Lisa Martin

Lisa Martin, 48, of 9405 Madison Dr., Van Buren Township, married Kevin Martin 13 years ago and has lived in the township for 13 years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree at Harvard University and her Juris Doctor at the University of Michigan Law School. She ran unsuccessfully for 34th District Court Judge in 2014. She was appointed as Attorney Magistrate of the 34th District Court in May 2018 and served in that position until February 2020.

She currently is involved with the following clubs and organizations: Healthy Kidz, Inc., Michigan Area Loan Fund, Operation Refuge, State Bar of Michigan Character & Fitness Committee, State Bar of Michigan Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee and United Methodist Union of Greater Detroit – trustee. Her hobbies include reading and crochet.

When asked why she is running for office, Martin replied: “I am running for office because the people who appear in the 34th District Court are entitled to have their case heard by a judge who starts promptly and has the patience and temperament to treat everyone fairly and with respect.

“Once elected, my immediate goal would be to meet with Chief Judge Brian Oakley and Judge Tina Green to determine their views on how best to re-integrate into the 34th District Court family in a new role. My other goal would be to work with the staff to make sure that the court embraces the sentiment of Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack in making sure that ‘our courthouse doors must be open wide to help all residents get the information and assistance they need when they need it.’”

Alexandria J. Taylor

Alexandria J. Taylor, 39, of 11210 Gabriel St., Romulus, is running for 34th District Court Judge. She has lived her entire life in the district court jurisdiction. She has three children: Jackson, 13; Jillian, 11, and Juliana, 2.

She is an attorney and manager of Taylor Law Firm and adjunct professor at University of Detroit Mercy Law School.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Michigan State University, and a master of business administration from Eastern Michigan University.

Taylor unsuccessfully ran for State Representative in District 12 in 2018. In 2010 she was appointed to the Romulus Charter Commission and currently serves as the chair.

She is very passionate about running and is in a running club. She started in 2004 after graduating from MSU.

She is running for office because, “I have wanted to be a judge my entire life. I view judges, particularly district court judges, as the checks and balances on the judicial system; however, too often we see our judicial officers pulled by political strings.

“I am running because I want to be the change that I so desperately desire. I look at our country and we are so divided, people have lost faith in the justice system, and at times it seems as if we are on the edge of lawlessness. It is heartbreaking. I am running because the law is everything to me. I love the way the law has the ability to change lives. Much like life, the law has redeeming qualities as well.

“As a young lawyer, I worked on a wrongful conviction matter that was featured on Dateline. Two brothers were released from prison after roughly 18 years. Acts like this restore faith in the system. People aren’t perfect and the system is not, but I believe in our system. I want change, but I know it takes more than just me. I mentor young aspiring lawyers because that is how bad I want a better system. We have to pour into each generation of lawyers. I am running because I want to change our system. I want to restore faith in our justice system,” she said.

As to her goals once elected, “My goals are to develop a Veteran’s Court. I would also like to develop a program with our schools. When I attended Romulus High School, we came over to the court as part our Government class. It is important for the youth in our community to not fear judges, lawyers, police officers, but to have a healthy relationship and understanding of their roles,” she concluded.