First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School: Mystery Island

First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville, will present its “Mystery Island” Vacation Bible School Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 5. Dinner is 5-5:30 p.m. and the program is 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

All participants must be entering Kindergarten through eighth grade this coming September in order to be eligible.

Complete and submit the Bible School registration form by Friday, July 16, to have your child or children participate in the “Mystery Island” experience.

For more information contact Jill B. Sestok, Director, Spiritual Formation, at (313) 948-7050 or JBSestok@gmail.com .