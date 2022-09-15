First day of school at BHS features flaming gummy bear, fire alarm

On the first day of school, Sept. 8, Belleville High School students were sent outside by a fire alarm during the second hour of classes because there was a fire in a chemistry lab.

At Monday’s regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jeff Moore explained that on Sept. 6, the staff had professional development sessions in each school and on Sept. 7, there was a districtwide professional development session.

That meeting featured as speaker Thomas Murray, author of “Personal and Authentic,” who spoke on the importance of the first day of school and how to make the students eager for the second day.

“If you’re a science teacher, blow things up,” Director Moore quoted Murray as saying.

Teachers reported really liking the message relayed by Murray.

A parent reported it was a gummy bear that caught on fire during a chemistry experiment.

Moore said he called Murray and told him what happened and Murray replied, “I don’t know whether to apologize or applaud.”

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said outside the building a teacher said he usually stands with his students outside for fire alarms, but he didn’t know who his students were yet, so he just stood out there with some students.

In other business at Monday’s 35-minute meeting, the board:

• Discussed the board policy on public comment, with Supt. Kudlak saying it should be on the agenda each September as a reminder of what the rules are;

• Approved the retirement of teacher Antoinette Kurash of Savage Elementary School after 30 years of service as of Aug. 25;

• Approved the resignations of teachers Mahogany Tate of Tyler/Savage elementaries, Demeatrice Brooks of McBride Middle School, and Catlin Berner of Owen Intermediate School;

• Approved hiring, as of Sept. 6, Conner Zelenic as a Belleville High School math teacher and Savannah Turner as a BHS teacher; Carrie Karbon as Early Childhood Center GSRP lead teacher; Jennifer Waugaman-Leonard as a second grade teacher at Edgemont Elementary; Kim Roberson as a third grade teacher and Jennifer Coleman as a Kindergarten teacher, both at Rawsonville Elementary; and Jessica Radcliff as an English teacher, Joshua Bechtel for student support, Jessica Crump as resource room teacher, and Kristie Patterson as math teacher, all at McBride;

• Approved the resignations of non-instructional staff members: Martha Hudelston, GSRP paraprofessional; Yvonne LaChance, Janine Alexander, and Kayla Fisher in the Transportation Department; and Marcia Borgdorff as a paraprofessional;

• Approved hiring non-instructional employees: Terrie Anderson and Kim Richardson as EL Facilitators in Administration; Tiera Mayes and Patricia Gordillo as paraprofessionals at Edgemont Elementary; Crystal Humbarger as a paraprofessional at Owen Intermediate; and Annette Spitzley and Cheryl Shankle in Food Service at BHS;

• Heard Human Resources Director John Leroy report that only a couple more employees are needed, including another Kindergarten teacher at Tyler Elementary because they have more students than they expected. He said this district is positioned a lot better than other districts with staffing although there is a nationwide teacher shortage. He described a teacher training program and new laws to help with the shortage;

• Heard Director of Student Services Karen Johnston say on the first day of school she went to a class and a little girl came up to her and said, “I think I need a hug,” and Johnston said, “OK.” Then, she reported the girl said, “I miss my Mom … Can we call her now?” And she said no. She also announced the bus routes are changing because of students signing up for rides after the deadline, but the routes soon will be settled down. She also said she needs two more paraprofessionals and if anyone is looking for a job to come see her;

• Heard Kudlak report that the Distinguished Graduates display is being moved to the auditorium and it will be done in a month or two. He said being a Distinguished Graduate is a big honor and this will look more professional. It also will be online. Kudlak also said he is on a MASA statewide committee for state education reform and he attended his first meeting earlier that day; and

• Heard board members describe the previous Friday’s football game on the newly redesigned football field as “awesome.” Board members said they were proud to hear all the people around them at the game commenting on how beautiful the stadium is.