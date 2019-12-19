Filming the President

Sarah White, granddaughter of Van Buren Township Trustee Paul White and Sue White, was selected by WWMT Channel 3 – CBS in Kalamazoo to be the videographer for a private interview by a reporter from her station when U.S. President Donald Trump came to Battle Creek on Dec. 18.

President Trump was scheduled for a 7 p.m. Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena. Trustee White said Sarah had to get clearance from the Secret Service for the assignment.

The night before, however, President Trump decided not to do the private interview. Sarah still was videographer for the rally.