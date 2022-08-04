Expect delays on Rawsonville Road between Bemis/Judd

Sumpter Township Police sent out a Nixel alert on Monday announcing starting on Monday, Aug. 1, delays will be likely on Rawsonville Road between Judd and Bemis roads as Washtenaw County Road Commission begins drainage improvements.

This work is being completed ahead of a road resurfacing project planned for later this year by Washtenaw County.

The road will not be closed, but delays are likely. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to seek an alternate route. The work is expected to take approximately one week to complete. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.