Evangelist Daniel David to speak at Church of God on Sunday, Feb. 13

Evangelist Daniel David will present a “Supernatural” Sunday Service at 11 a.m., Feb. 13, at Belleville Church of God, 45170 Hull Rd., Belleville.

The Rev. David is a world-renowned evangelist, pastor, and TV personality with tens of millions of viewers in India. He is the founder of Jesus Heals Ministries, a crusade-style ministry where supernatural miracles abound.

Several of the crusades around the world – in India, South Africa, Dubai, and more – have had tens of thousands of people in attendance.

“We are so blessed to have this incredible man of God at our church,” said Pastor Ron Schubert of Church of God. “Tell your friends and invite your family members. We are believing God for an unprecedented move of His Spirit!”

For more information, call Pastor Schubert at (734) 320-1725.