Egypt Covington murder case inching forward at FMHJ

The accused perpetrators in the shooting death of Egypt Covington have been in the Wayne County Jail since their arrests last fall and the case against them is moving forward slowly at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

The final conference in the case has been reset four times and now is scheduled to be held Oct. 6 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans.

Being held are Timothy Eugene Moore, 35, of Toledo; Shandon R Groom, 28, of Toledo; and Shane Lamar Evans, 32, of Sumpter Township. Moore and Evans are brothers and Groom is Moore’s cousin.

Moore and Groom are charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion first-degree, and three charges of felony firearm in the June 22, 2017 shooting death of Jacqueline Elizabeth “Egypt” Covington, 27, in the Van Buren Township duplex where she lived on Hull Road.

Moore is also charged with another felony firearm charge and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evans is charged with felony murder and home invasion first-degree.

All would face life in prison if convicted of the charges.

34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green held the preliminary exam over three days last March and bound the three over to circuit court to face trial.

The murder had been investigated by Van Buren Township police until the summer of 2020, when it was turned over to the Michigan State Police and they began making arrests.

Egypt was a 2007 graduate of Belleville High School and a popular local singer. She was employed as an account manager for beer and wine distributor Rave and had worked at Johnny’s and Bayou Grill in Belleville.