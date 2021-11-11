Editorial: Zoom meetings wear thin for those who want to speak

We received two complaints recently from people who wanted to speak at township zoom meetings and were not allowed to talk although they pushed the little “hands raised” that was supposed to get them a moment on line.

The one who wanted to talk to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees about the museum, was very disappointed that she was ignored. The one who wanted to talk to the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees about how it was selling its properties also was disappointed that he didn’t get to speak. Maybe these were technical glitches. Another person complained that he did get to speak in Sumpter, but the official minutes said there was no public comment.

Everybody prefers having meetings face to face so everything is out in the open. Board members at both townships say they would rather have the people come in person to the meetings.

But there is a concern about COVID-19. Sumpter has had a few problems at township hall and Van Buren had one of its class teachers having to quarantine because of her being exposed. That caused the whole senior appreciation dinner to be canceled.

Everyone is looking forward to the new year and, hopefully, a fresh start with in-person meetings where people can speak face to face and there are no technical glitches that cut them off.