Editorial: WinterFest brings people together

At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, Trustee Amy Pierce said the WinterFest parade on Saturday brought the community together. She was right.

Pierce and others on the school board referred to the high school band members wrapped in lights, the NJROTC members who marched and members of the football team and their cheerleaders who also marched, but were hard to see because they didn’t have lights on. And, of course, board members were pleased that the decorated new school bus won a prize. Many children marched in the parade and danced for the judges, to the delight of the parents, grandparents, and everyone else.

The parade had 10% more units than usual and the fireworks afterwards over the lake by a local group were a hit. The Animal Magic show under the tent Saturday afternoon was standing room only. Reportedly more than 1,000 people participated in Ladies Night Out on Thursday for the pop-up shops.

And, the pancake breakfast on Saturday in the big tent to benefit CAF5 was a big success and reported more than 110 who came to eat and many more who just sent money to help. The group aids students in need in a wide area, but 90% of its money is used to help students in the Van Buren Public Schools.

Thanks to those in the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce for a job well done. WinterFest did bring the community together for a holiday celebration and crowds came out to enjoy their town.