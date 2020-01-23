Editorial: Where would you like to see a senior assisted-living site?

We’ve had several calls from seniors in the community who would like to suggest a better place for the assisted living complex for seniors than the place at the corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads.

That place is out in the country, they say, without sidewalks to take them to shopping sites or parks.

The place everyone who has called agrees on is the former Ford property across from the Van Buren Township hall on Tyler Road, west of Belleville Road.

The woman who called on Monday said the old Ford property, now owned by the township, is right across Tyler Road from the senior center, township government, and parks. There also are sidewalks on the south side of Tyler Road for seniors to walk to many shopping sites a short distance away. She also noted that it is close to the police and fire departments for emergency services, so often needed by seniors as they age.

Others have called to say it is so wonderful the township already has the property to provide for such a development.

The current site under consideration seems to have the zoning it needs and appears qualified for such use. The planning consultant said if the township turns it down, the township will get sued and will lose. It’s sure to get approved.

But maybe the township can approve the site preferred by seniors, as well, for a second assisted-care development.