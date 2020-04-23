Editorial: We’re living through a story to be in the history books

At the April 2 Sumpter Township meeting, Trustee Don LaPorte said what is happening now is the stuff that will be written about in history books.

He’s right. This is a place in history that will not be forgotten and will be studied and written about, just like the flu that ravaged our country and Europe a hundred years ago.

We’ll tell our grandchildren about these days – how our businesses closed, our employees went home, our schools closed and our children did their learning by computers, and how we couldn’t go to see our loved ones in nursing homes or go fishing in a motor boat or buy paint in a store for our house or buy seeds to plant from a store or get someone to mow grandmother’s lawn.

How the grocery stores sometimes had shelves that were bare of certain projects. How the gas prices were low, but we couldn’t drive to our cabins up north.

We’ll also remember all the helping hands that reached out to help others. The food drive-throughs are everywhere to feed whoever is hungry. Face masks are being sewn by dozens of local seamstresses and distributed to those who can use them to keep safe. Neighbors are helping seniors with their yard work. First responders come when they are called to help, no matter the danger from the virus. Hospital workers give up their safety to help those in need. Yes, these will be the times to remember – hope they end soon.