Editorial: We want to thank our supporters for keeping us going

On Jan. 9 we are having a celebration at our offices on Main Street to mark completion of 25 years of publication of the Independent – and the start of our 26th year. We wouldn’t have been able to make it this long without the support of our readers and our local businesses – those businesses who give their hard-earned money to advertise in the paper, making them household names in the community. We thank them with all our hearts for their continued support.

When the dozen community investors in the paper first organized, the plan was to make a free, weekly paper that would let readers know what is happening – especially when it comes to their pocket books. And, we’ve been able to keep the paper free, again, with the help of community support.

We publish the obituaries, birth announcements, weddings, awards, and other community benchmarks as well, but most of all we keep an eye on the governmental bodies that make the decisions that effect our pocketbooks and we tell you all about it.

We introduce the candidates before elections and print their pictures so voters can consider their ballots at leisure before casting their precious votes.

We wouldn’t be able to do this without your support and we are grateful that you read our paper and think about the information. This has always been for you – and we thank you for accepting us.