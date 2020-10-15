Editorial: Voting is essential for a good citizen

It takes work to be a good citizen in our great country and voting wisely is essential. Voters have been calling and writing us to get information on this candidate or that one as they are filling out their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

Although the background information shared by local candidates has been published in past issues of our paper, people who didn’t get that paper and don’t use the internet to get to our web site desperately need the information. They want to vote and want to do it right.

We’ve been digging out past issues with the candidate information for those who come to the office. We are also directing them to the League of Women Voters election site at VOTE411.org .

Others report they are Googling candidates to find out about them before filling in their ballots. The list of those running for judgeships in Wayne County is daunting, until you notice there are 15 candidates in one section and you get to vote for 15. The State Supreme Court is a real choice and those candidates can be Googled for information.

After everything is decided and the absentee ballot is complete, another hard part comes: You have to sign it and get it to the clerk’s office. Mailing it in is discouraged because of recent post office delays. You can carry it in yourself or just wait until election day and stand in line and vote in person. After the ballots are counted, we are required to live with our choices until the next election day.