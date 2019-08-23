Editorial: VBT takes first step to get new electronic sign at twp. hall

On Aug. 20, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved spending $29,995 to pay VEGAS (Veres Environmental Graphics and Signs) for the design and installation of an electronic message sign in front of township hall.

But this is just the basic cost, because members of the board really like the fancy work the late Chesley Odom did on the sign that now holds an electronic message board at the corner of High and Main streets in the City of Belleville. And, they want their sign to be special, too.

VEGAS is a local company and the representative, Jonathan Townsend, said he lives in VBT. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the township has the base bid of $29,995, but it has $50,000 in that line item, although he doesn’t expect to spend that much.

Trustee Reggie Miller said she would like to see sailboats on the sign frame.

When asked, Townsend said it will take four to eight weeks to install the sign, depending on when the order goes through. He said he would like to get the electrical and footings done before frost.

When Trustee Kevin Martin asked if they are working with landscape architects on the design, he was told they were.

Trustee Sherry Frazier asked if there would be balls on top, also referring to Odom’s design on the Belleville Bridge. Townsend said that was one of the ideas. Board members are asked to email their design ideas to Best so they can bring back a drawing of a proposed final design.