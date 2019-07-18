Editorial: VBT Supervisor McNamara looking for a unicorn

“It may be a unicorn,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “This person may not exist, but, I’m going to try … I’m looking for a miracle … I’m asking for a chance to try to find this person.”

This is what Supervisor McNamara said at Monday’s work/study session of the VBT Board of Trustees.

He wants to hire a Communications Specialist who would be responsible for the cable channel, AT&T Uverse and Livestream; manage and moderate the township’s social media; capture and develop content for the township magazine; public relations; and more.

He said there was $90,000 in the budget for the cable director and the assistant director and the cable director got fired and the assistant director walked away from the job. He said $60,000 would be offered for the Communications Specialist and about $20,000 for the specialist to augment the work with interns and sub contractors. McNamara said right now the cable channel is being run by two high school students who are interns.

McNamara wanted to post the job right away, but Trustees Miller and White wanted to wait until they could study the new proposal. After discussion, McNamara agreed to pull it from the July 16 agenda, but he warned there may be repercussions and cable service may have to be suspended until this is solved.

Bring on the unicorn!