Editorial: VBT solves ballot jam at Precinct 6 with little fuss

A reader called the Independent on Election Day to tell us the voting machine at Belleville High School stopped working that morning and the VBT clerk’s office was alerted.

Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery said the ballot jam at Precinct 6 that morning was cleared, the machine was cleaned, and then was up and running once the issue was resolved.

There was no need to send another machine, she said.

All ballots that may have been placed in the auxiliary bin (per state guidelines) were run through the tabulator before the polls were closed. She said this is done in the presence of a Democrat and a Republican.

“Rest assured the clerk’s office promptly responds to any and all issues that may arise throughout Election Day to ensure every vote is counted,” Deputy Montgomery said. “We regret any inconvenience our voters may have encountered.”

From what we have heard, things were going smoothly at the polls in the tri-community on Election Day, as our deadline came and passed and the paper headed to the presses.

We will print the local results in our next edition published Nov. 12. As the results become available, we also will present them online on our web page: www.bellevilleareaindependent.com .