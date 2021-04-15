Editorial: VBT residents to be asked about new commercial strip

Van Buren Township residents will be asked their opinion on setting up a new commercial strip in the south side, all the way to Sumpter Township.

At last week’s regular meeting of the VBT board, the Sumpter Road Corridor was discussed as a way to keep Belleville businesses from moving out of the area. The new marijuana industry in the city of Belleville is displacing former businesses who are now looking for places to move.

It was suggested if there was a strip of overlay commercial zoning along both sides of Sumpter Road from the city of Belleville to Bemis Road where Sumpter Township begins, the local businesses could stay in the area.

And, other businesses could set up shop, as well. A grocery store was suggested as a business that might come.

The farmers could sell a little of their land along Sumpter Road for commercial projects and still continue to farm the land behind that strip. That could bring some money to them, officials suggested.

A vision has to be set up to get this moving. Can you imagine a strip of landscaped businesses, a sit-down restaurant or two, and other shops along that stretch?

The township had protected the rural character of that area since the South Side Master Plan was passed in 2007. Is it time to revisit that decision? Let the elected officials know your vision.