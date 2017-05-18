Editorial: VBT puts another moratorium on medical marijuana

Just as soon as communities in Michigan thought that they were following the medical marijuana law, the law changed. Late last year the new law gave communities until December 2017 to decide whether to opt out of marijuana cultivation, dispensaries, and other marijuana activities, or join in.

That’s when Van Buren Township put a six-month moratorium in place to study the situation. Earlier, VBT had changed the zoning ordinance to include medical marijuana cultivation in the Industrial zoning. Presently no legal marijuana cultivating businesses are in operation.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said the extra six months, from May 20 to Dec. 20, will give the township time to decide if it wants to repeal the marijuana zoning and opt out of marijuana cultivation completely, as now allowed by the law.

The township approved the extension of the moratorium at Tuesday’s meeting. This does not affect individual caregivers and their patients.

The city of Belleville currently is planning to repeal its medical marijuana zoning in the Industrial zone and opt out. Currently, no marijuana businesses are in operation.

Sumpter Township currently has a moratorium while it decides whether to opt out or allow cultivation. Its situation is complicated by a lawsuit by a grower. The tri-community is at a crossroads.