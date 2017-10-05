Editorial: VBT Police solves one murder case, waiting on second

Van Buren Township police work just got suspect Mark Germano bound over to circuit court to face trial in the shooting death of Edward Kuehn in the parking lot of Tim Horton’s in early June.

Now, police are anxiously waiting for the Michigan State Police crime lab to get the evidence processed from the shooting death of Egypt Covington on Hull Road in late June.

There are lots of murders in Detroit and Wayne County and so it may take a while.

Family and friends are waiting for closure. It’s hard for them. The community wants the murderer off the streets. People are saying they are afraid the case will never be solved.

On Tuesday, VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain and Police Chief Jason Wright said they, too, were having a hard time waiting for the state police lab to get to their evidence in the case. And, they’re waiting for other evidence.

Reportedly, one of the MSP lab officers passes the Egypt Covington billboard on I-275 every day on his way to work. It’s getting to him, too.

Patience.

Hopefully, one day soon we will have a report on the arrest of Egypt’s suspected killer and he will get his day in court. Then, maybe, we can learn what led him to violently snuff out the life of such a beautiful, beloved young woman — in our peaceful small town.

We’ll get this solved.