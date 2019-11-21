Editorial: VBT Board decides not to put speaker’s back to audience

One of the proposals in a change order for upgrades to the Van Buren Township board room was to pull the podium from the side of the room and put it in the middle of the room facing the board – with the speaker’s back to the audience.

That would entail saw-cutting the concrete floor to run new lines so the podium could have high-tech equipment. It would cost about $4,200 to move the podium and board members thought that was ridiculous and, after much discussion, it was pulled from the project.

At Monday’s workshop session, the board discussed several proposals for change orders for the board room and just couldn’t get behind moving the podium for $4,200.

Matt Best, Director of Public Services, explained that leaving the podium at the side of the room makes it too tight, especially with the electronic equipment that allows you to place images of paperwork on the big screens, hanging on the wall next to the speaker – especially when the screen is pulled out at an angle, which it has been for the last few meetings.

“I got sticker shock,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara, referring to the cost.

Sumpter Township recently moved its podium from the middle of the room to the side of the room so the audience wouldn’t have to stare at the speaker’s back any longer. We thank the VBT board for keeping the podium where it is.