Editorial: VBT board agrees to give first responders $1,000 bonus each

In a brief special meeting on Tuesday, July 14, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees agreed to give $83,000 worth of bonuses to all of the police, fire, and dispatch employees – that’s $1,000 each.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said they have been watching for grants and they found the Conornavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that is a first responder hazard pay premium program.

The application period is July 7 to Sept. 30, but it’s a first-come, first-served program and VBT had to act quickly to come up with its request. McNamara said he couldn’t spent $83,000 without a vote of the board and the board voted unanimously in a Zoom meeting to grant the hazard pay.

“I’ve heard from all of you that you want to do something for first responders,” McNamara said to the board. He said it will cost the township $6,400 in payroll taxes. He said they will cut each first responder a check for $1,000 and take out their taxes. The township has to pay its share, too, with the taxes, he said.

Clerk Leon Wright said the union was going to ask for something for first responders. McNamara said he is looking for other grants and it looks like they will be able to get a $1.61 million grant because the federal government is letting them write off everything for police and fire regarding COVID-19 costs.

First responders will be appreciative.