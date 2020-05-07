Editorial: VBT announces plans for reopening

“Godliness is in the details,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. He said that’s what his late father Wayne County Executive Edward McNamara used to say. He said Public Service Director Matthew Best worked out 84 pages of a detailed plan to reopen township hall, which has been closed since the COVID-19 arrived.

During the township’s first-ever Zoom virtual meeting on May 5, and its first meeting since March 16, Director Best laid out the plan for reopening township hall. He said the plan mitigates the risk as much as possible.

He said landscapers were allowed to begin work two weeks ago and construction can restart on May 7, along with related government activities, such as permits, plan reviews, and inspections.

Best said for May 7-15, permit applications will be accepted by email, website or phone and checks can be sent by mail or put in the township dropbox. A special email address has been set up for building@vanburen-mi.org .

If people have to meet in person, their temperature will be taken and they will have to wear a mask and keep social distancing.

On May 18, if the governor doesn’t extend the Stay at Home order, the township door will reopen with a sign that says, “Welcome Back to the Township” and people will be allowed to enter with the proper precautions. The next week there will be a full reopening.

We can only hope it works.