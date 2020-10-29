Editorial: Trick or Treating downtown will have a different flair

After the Belleville Central Business Community and the City of Belleville officials agreed that the annual Trick or Treating among downtown merchants would not be a good idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled. Some of the merchants breathed a sigh of relief because the danger in having crowds of people in their stores was threatening to them.

But, some merchants decided they wanted to offer candy to costumed children and announced on social media that they will be open from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, to pass out goodies to children.

As far as we know, Main Street won’t be roped off to keep children from running across the street the way it is when the CBC and City put on the event. And, traffic is really heavy these days because of the bridge repair on E. Huron River Dr., so be extra careful.

Those announcing they will be giving out candy are Moving the Mitten, Loranger Chiropractic, Egan’s Pub, Re/Max, Coldwell Banker, Edward Jones Investments, Next Home Evolution, Urban Barber Shop, Hayward’s, Crafted, Metro by T Mobile, Garden Fantasy, Clement Insurance, State Farm, Photography by Shannon, and Burke Sales & Engineering.

All the kids are sure to be wearing masks for this so maybe it will be OK.