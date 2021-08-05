Editorial: Thunder Over Michigan might scare the animals

The aircraft in town for the Thunder Over Michigan this Saturday and Sunday have to practice and fly around. It’s just that, again, the Wayne County Fair is under way at the fairgrounds on Quirk Road in Van Buren Township right next to the airport.

Can’t do anything about it. That’s just the way it is around here. Often the fair and the airshow are on at the same time.

We would think the loud, sudden noises of performing aircraft might scare the horses, pigs, sheep and other animals at the fair.

The fair is a great place to take children for the 4-H booths. Many children do not get the chance to see animals so up close they can put out their fingers and touch them. There are many other attractions at the fair, as well.

For those who love looking up at the aircraft, or looking down from an aircraft, the airshow at Willow Run is a must. This year you have to stay in or by your car, but you can get a ticket to get close-in to the activities at the show.

There are those who look forward to watching the aircraft from their boats on the lake or from the empty Kmart parking lot or their back yards.

Of course, all of this depends on the weather and the weatherman is talking about some rain this weekend. It could just blow past us like other recent storms. Let the fun begin.