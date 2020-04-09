Editorial: This week expected to be worst in local COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 cases this week are expected to be the highest so far in Southeastern Michigan, according to medical experts working with White House leaders. And, then there will be two weeks’ more of deaths from those new cases, they say. Then, it could be the light at the end of the tunnel. Or, not.

In a White House update on the situation, Dr. Deborah Brix said this week people should not even go out for prescriptions or groceries but stay home to keep the new cases down. She said the same warning is needed for all of the country, although some areas are a few weeks behind when the cases started in Michigan. Doctors depend on models developed from Spain and Italy cases for the expected timing here.

And, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people wear cloth masks if they go out to keep them from giving or getting the virus. These should not be the N-95 masks the health-care workers need, but scarfs or home-made coverings for the nose and mouth.

This COVID-19 has no vaccine, no cure, and it is extremely contagious. Some get it and don’t even know it. Others recover without a problem and some don’t recover. We have to use our very best ideas to stay safe.

A young Farmington couple said it tried to keep the virus out of their home, which held two small babies, and even put all the mail and delivered packages in the garage. One baby got it anyway. He’s recovering.