Editorial: There’s much for which to be thankful

It’s a heart-warming project to count your blessings. These are some the things we are thankful for this Thanksgiving:

• The gazebo in Victory Park that was repaired at the expense of the Belleville Rotary Club and now glitters at night with holiday lights put in place by Rotarians and friends;

• The hard-working police, fire fighters, and EMS protecting public safety and health in Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter;

• The teachers and counselors who surround our children — our future leaders – with knowledge and care, and their parents who make sure they get to school on time, properly fed, clothed, and rested;

• The school bus drivers who pick up and deliver our children, watch out for their safety, and turn in those drivers who ignore the flashing red lights;

• Those who work to feed the hungry in our community with free food on set days throughout the year as well as those who watch out for the elderly next door to help when needed;

• Those who serve their communities in governmental units, making tough decisions for health, safety, and welfare. Also, those who keep an eye on them to make sure everything is honest and forthright and have the courage to speak up when it’s not; and

• Our advertisers and readers who support this newspaper that is writing the first draft of local history, week by week.

We are thankful.