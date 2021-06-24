Editorial: There’s lots to do this week end at Belleville Lake Fest

It’s like the community has been freed from the bonds that tied us up for what seems like forever. Over the past 16 months or so, COVID killed some of us, maimed others, and scared the sox off the rest of us.

Now, with the vaccinations widespread and the infections at a low point, it looks like the worst is over and we can take off our masks and go out in the sunshine and play. Some are still nervous about the freedom, but at last it’s here.

Those planning the Belleville Lake Fest for this weekend did not back off their plans for this week end which began last fall. While other events were canceled, including Strawberry Festival, Mike Kole at the Chamber of Commerce and his enthusiastic team pushed forward with gusto and didn’t give up.

Now, what we have is a weekend of activities based around Belleville Lake with lots of music, food, contests, art, cars, and more. It was put together to help local groups raise funds for their non profits.

Actually, the summer-long Music Lakeside concerts start at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Horizon Park opening the door to Friday’s Lake Fest activities.

Lake Fest will begin with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Friday by the new Chamber Welcome Center on Third Street.