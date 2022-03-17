Editorial: Sunshine Week — Open government is good government

This is Sunshine Week in Michigan that celebrates openness in government.

In the tri-community, most of the elected officials try to keep their deliberations open to the public, but sometimes there are lapses. In this age of digital communications it is obvious to observers that issues have already been discussed by email or text message so things need no discussion in public.

In Belleville, the new city manager, who is also police chief, wants to follow the rules and is available whenever needed to give information to the public or the press. Last week he had several 16-hour days in a row taking care of business. He continues to build trust in the city.

In Van Buren Township there’s a lot going on and a lot of people involved, but when we ask questions, we get answers. That’s appreciated. The school district is the same: Questions get answers, but you have to know the right questions to ask. The district library is an open book.

Sumpter Township struggles to keep government open, but a lot is going on behind the scenes. Keystone Academy requires the press to go through National Heritage Academies in Grand Rapids with questions, which is awkward.

The Independent is working to keep close watch on them all and report what’s happening to readers. We appreciate the verbal support given to our paper as well as the donations that continue to arrive.