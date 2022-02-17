Editorial: Sumpter Road sited for changes from two townships

On Feb. 8, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees voted to ask Wayne County to consider its request for some 13.5 miles of bike/pedestrian paths using about $6.5 million in federal grants. One path would run from the City of Belleville, south on Sumpter Road, to Arkona Road when it would head east into Crosswinds Marsh. The other path would run along Bemis Road from Lower Huron Metropark on the east to Rawsonville Road on the west.

On Feb. 9, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to the township board to distribute to neighboring communities and others the proposed Sumpter Road Corridor Plan. This is an amendment to the township Southside Master Plan and neighbors have 42 days to comment on the plan. This plan also includes bike/pedestrian trails along Sumpter Road, as well as extensions north for Bak and/or Roulo roads.

Whatever may happen to the two plans, it’s a sure thing something is going to be transforming Sumpter Road. It’s only two lanes wide, and that might change since the county has been requiring wider rights of way from those buying property on the road. We don’t know when any widening might happen, but if the two subdivisions proposed by VBT for south of Hull Road come to fruition, wider roads might be a necessity. Keep an eye on these changes and share your ideas with officials.