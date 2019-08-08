Editorial: Splash Pad to hold grand opening on Friday, Aug. 23

On Tuesday the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority announced the grand opening date for the new, $1 million Splash Pad.

It will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, in Quirk Park, behind Van Buren Township Hall.

Lisa Lothringer, assistant DDA director who has been steering the Splash Pad project along, said there will be no soft opening as previously speculated by some.

She said at 5 p.m., Chuck Covington and his family will unveil the memorial to his murdered daughter, Egypt Covington, and then everyone will walk over to the nearby Splash Pad for the next part of the grand opening.

Lothringer said it wouldn’t be right to open the Splash Pad and have kids playing in it before Egypt’s memorial is formally dedicated.

She said, actually, the Splash Pad will be done around Aug. 16, but there is more work to be done, including landscaping, cleaning the restrooms, and other details.

“This is for the kids,” Lothringer emphasized.

This is the largest Splash Pad in Wayne County. It will offer free entry and a lot of splashy fun for all ages. Lothringer said when you stand in the middle of the pad you can experience how huge it really is.

The opening date always had been set for August and here we are.

It’s almost ready! They did it.