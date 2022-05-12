Editorial: Should VBT close on Fridays for 4-day work week?

A proposal to close the doors to Van Buren Township Hall on Fridays to set up a four-day work week for employees is under consideration by the township board. The employees would work ten-hour days, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter presented it to the board as a proposal for discussion at the May 3 workshop. She said it’s because employees these days are interested in spending more time with their families and that would work with a three-day week end.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara reminded them 21 employees left last year. In working to replace them, the township interviewed a lot of candidates and a flexible work week was often discussed.

He said it would just be for three months as a trial to see how it worked. If it was to proceed there would have to be changes in the contract.

Everyone agreed the township hall had few visitors on Fridays and it was really dead in the afternoons. But Treasurer Sharry Budd said she’d feel better if the township hall didn’t close. She said people come in on Fridays to get permits for weekend projects and in tax season her office is very busy.

There is time to let your elected representatives know how you feel about shortening the work week. They’ll be voting on it soon, so don’t delay.