Editorial: Should VBT board mandate shots for all employees?

Although it is believed that Van Buren Township is the only municipality in the state of Michigan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, throughout the country and the world cities are issuing similar mandates. According to reports, vaccination mandates have been levied in France, Italy, and Australia, as well as in New York and California. Governmental restrictions are rising again as COVID-19 variants enter the picture.

But, should a governmental unit make its employees take vaccinations that are not fully approved by the FDA? Should it threaten their jobs, their pensions, and their health? While some say it doesn’t hurt you to get a COVID-19 shot, it does hurt some people. And, the rare but fatal blood clots have killed. We have local unsubstantiated stories of that happening.

The police officers in VBT who had contracted COVID on the job are still required to get the shots or be fired for insubordination. What is that about?

And, now cases are being reported of vaccinated people contracting COVID, as well. So, the emergency vaccines don’t solve the problem. Taking away employees’ freedom of choice and giving them a fear of what will be required next is not the way to keep loyal employees.

The township board needs to pull back on its threats. Some employees will not be bullied into following the board’s will. Mandate masks if you want to mandate.