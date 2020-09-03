Editorial: Should schools tell you if students are COVID-19 positive?

Last week journalists in Michigan got word that there were 14 positive cases of Covid-19 in Michigan schools. The first and most obvious question was “where?”

As parents all over the state wrestle with the decision to go with virtual learning options or face-to-face learning they are not being fully informed about positive cases in their children’s school.

The Michigan Press Association said reporters have reached out to the Governor’s office, to the Department of Health and Human Services and other state and local officials to find out where there are positive cases in our schools.

In Van Buren Public Schools, School Supt. Pete Kudlak on Tuesday said there is one football player who tested positive and his 14 days may already be up. It’s too soon to know about anybody else since school doesn’t start until Sept. 14, he said.

He said the school policy is that the district will communicate by email with parents, kids, and staff if someone in their school is positive. Those who have been in close contact will be informed.

If someone called and asked how many they have positive in the district, he said he would tell you. He won’t get specific because that would lead to identification of the person and they want to preserve the privacy of individuals.

That’s how it’s going to be handled here and it sounds reasonable to us at this point. Supt. Kudlak has been very transparent up to now and it is appreciated.