Editorial: Should BHS install metal detectors?

A 15-year-old student at Belleville High School reportedly had a gun in a restroom near the cafeteria early Monday [March 7] when it dropped on the floor and another student saw it. The student who reported the possible gun to high school administration is being praised for the quick report.

The administration contacted Belleville Police Sgt. Kris Faull, the school’s resource officer, and she called in the Belleville PD. They found the student and the weapon and took them into custody.

Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson said he interviewed the student and is convinced there was no plan to shoot up the school or injure anyone. He said the student got the weapon in the student’s neighborhood and it has nothing to do with the school.

Some parents didn’t believe that and wanted more preventive measures at the school to make sure it doesn’t happen again, like putting in metal detectors.

During his term, former Belleville Police Chief Gene Taylor got some metal detectors to keep order when things started getting rowdy at some high school basketball games. He said that former School Supt. Van Tassel got rid of the metal detectors when the new school was built because they looked too “ghetto.”

The metal detectors at the new 34th District Court are modern and trim, so it’s possible some new metal detectors wouldn’t offend anyone by their looks. With all that federal money coming in, we’re sure the district can afford them.