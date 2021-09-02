Editorial: Schools reopen Aug. 30 with in-person education

On Aug. 30, the Van Buren Public Schools and Keystone Charter Academy opened their doors to students for in-person education for all, except those who prefer online classes.

At first, both school districts had a mask-optional format, but last Friday the Wayne County Health Department issued an order mandating masks in all the schools and so all the county schools have mask mandates for everyone in the buildings.

The opening of school brought traffic snarls around the schools, as parents brought their students to school, especially at Sumpter and Owen where the traffic light was not functioning.

But the students were happy to be back in school to see their friends, their teachers, their classrooms, and to learn new things in person. One child said one of her favorite things was the break from wearing the mask when they went outside for recess.

Some are not thrilled about mask-wearing. A parent who was resisting the mandate said his daughter suggested a demonstration, so one was planned for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the high school, too late for a report from us in this week’s paper. This was planned to be held during the high school open house for parents.

Masks or not, the students are happy to be back in a real school with real teachers and their classmates, who they’ve really missed.