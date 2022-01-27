Editorial: School district nurse praised for COVID help

Van Buren Public Schools nurse Dionisia Munoz was nominated for the 2021-22 national LifeChanger of the Year award and at Monday’s school board meeting she was honored for the nomination with a series of statements on her work, a framed poster, and handshakes all around the board table.

Jason Salhaney, principal of Owen Intermediate School, was the one who nominated her for the award. The winners are yet to be determined. He said she has been available 24/7 for questions from the staff and that is greatly appreciated.

School leaders said it was great to have a nurse around before COVID struck, but afterward a lot of the staff members were bewildered by situations and turned to her for help. They even asked her questions for their families and friends.

“She takes care of our care with tender loving care,” said Tyler Elementary Principal Aleisa Pitt who said she sometime calls her in the nighttime and Dionisia is always gracious and helpful.

BHS Principal Nichole Crockett said this nomination confirms Dionisia as a life-changer. “She was a life-saver and trained everyone to do what they needed to do. Then came COVID. Thank God, she was here.”

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said she has been valuable during a very stressful time and is someone they can count on to help them, no matter what time it is.