Editorial: Our library should be treasured, supported

The Belleville Area District Library has been waiting two years since its new building was completed to be able to open wide the doors and bring the community in to celebrate.

This library was built with taxpayers’ money, so you own it. If you haven’t taken time to look it over, it’s time you did.

The library board and staff are anxious to welcome you to its open house, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. After the ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m., everyone is invited in for tours of the two floors of brand-new everything. There will be free light refreshments in the room the Rotary paid for, live music in front of the fireplace, and all kinds of things for children and adults to do and see.

The newly designed signs recently were placed throughout the building announcing who donated funds for this and that. They are very proud of their signs. Be sure to go outside on the terrace. It’s a great place to sit and have a private conversation. The staff is always willing to offer assistance in doing what you want to do and they’ll be there helping at the party. It’ll be a great time.

If you don’t like crowds, just go over to the library any time it’s open, which is Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will seek to replace its millage in August. Check it out before you vote.