Editorial: Only one week until Christmas Eve, get ready to celebrate

The celebration of the birth of Jesus seems so far removed from the events going on in our community and our country these days. Over the years, Christmas has always been a peaceful and beautiful celebration.

But this year is different.

Many are worried about COVID-19 and are hunkered down in their homes, staying safe. Others are out protesting the past election without masks and protesting this and that, as well.

We’ve been told the cross that used to be at Hayward’s and then wasn’t, was at the front door of the capitol building in Lansing on Friday. It’s back in town now.

Seems inappropriate to use a Christian cross to protest elections or to promote the U.S. Constitution. Or, to promote anything except Christianity.

The hallway next to the Independent office was full of toys brought by local residents for the Toys for Tots campaign until Monday morning when the volunteer for the Marine Corps program arrived with a big truck to pick up the items and take them to be distributed to boys and girls in need.

That’s the kind of Christmas activity that means something. Giving from the heart for little ones you’ve never seen.

We’re in favor of saving the U.S. Constitution, but at Christmas time, let’s remember the reason for the season and reach out to others in need.