Editorial: New trailway through Van Buren Park is ready

Next Wednesday, Oct. 6, at noon, Van Buren Township will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new “Saddle” part of the Iron Belle Trail. The ribbon-cutting is being put on by the Belleville-Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Saddle will allow bikers and walkers to go through Van Buren Park easily to get from the west side where it enters the park to the east side on Denton Road where it leaves the park.

It was kind of rough and hilly before and we can hardly wait to see what VBT, the county, and Davenport Brothers have put together to make it work. Everyone is invited to the ribbon-cutting.

The eastbound trail in VBT heads in and out of the City of Belleville and then travels along E. Huron River Drive to the area of the newly renovated bridge over the Huron River. Another challenge: The bikers/hikers will have to get from the south side of E. Huron River Drive, to the north side to get on the bridge sidewalk, and then back to the south side to get into the Metropark.

The Metropark is arranging for a light at its entry to get the biker/hikers across E. Huron River Drive. VBT and Wayne County will have to arrange for another light somewhere on the west side of the bridge. Makes one wonder if the hikers/bikers will go to all that trouble to cross back and forth or just go over the bridge with all the cars.